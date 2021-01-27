FA need time to decide outcome of non-league football season

Published: 6:35 PM January 27, 2021

Colney Heath and Baldock Town are among the clubs waiting for news from the FA on the outcome of this season. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The FA says they will need time to untangle and analyse the voting intentions of non-elite, non-league football clubs before they decide the outcome of the current season.

The survey they sent out attracted almost total responses from clubs in the Southern, Isthmian and Northern Premier leagues and 95.8 per cent of clubs at steps five and six of the non-league pyramid.





And that response means there is plenty to think about before deciding if the league will carry on in some format or be declared null and void for the second successive season.

The FA said: "Our alliance and leagues committees now have a large amount of data and information to consider before determining a proposed way forward.

"Ultimately any proposal made by the committees will be put to our council for consideration. The council will then make any final decision on a way forward.

"The alliance and leagues committees recognise the desire for clubs to be updated whilst these issues are being carefully considered.

"Therefore, both committees commit to providing updates to leagues and clubs as the process progresses; and remain mindful of the difficulties faced by clubs at present."