St Albans City land Hertfordshire rivals in round four of the FA Trophy
- Credit: JIM STANDEN
St Albans City will host a Hertfordshire rival after the draw for the fourth round of the FA Trophy was made.
Saints will play Isthmian League Premier Division high-flyers Cheshunt, the Ambers currently sitting fourth and without a league defeat in 10 games, the last being a 1-0 reverse on October 9 at home to Bognor Regis Town.
City reached this stage with a penalty shoot-out victory over 10-man Braintree Town on Saturday, winning 6-5 after the 90 minutes had seen the sides draw 0-0.
Cheshunt also enjoyed a penalty success in their third round game, winning 4-3 against Bishop's Stortford at Theobolds Lane.
The winners of each game at this stage will claim £5,100 in prize money while the losers pocket £1,700.
The tie at Clarence Park will be played on Saturday, January 15.
FA Trophy 2021-2022 fourth round draw in full:
1.Alfreton Town v Bradford Park Avenue or FC Halifax Town
2.Dagenham & Redbridge v Southend United
3.Wrexham v Folkestone Invicta
4.ST ALBANS CITY v Cheshunt
5.York City v Slough Town
6.Stourbridge v Guiseley
7.Tonbridge Angels v King's Lynn Town
8.Southport v Solihull Moors
9.Notts County v Eastleigh
10.Dartford v Weymouth
11.Aldershot Town v Bromley
12.Boreham Wood v Maidstone United
13.Morpeth Town v Boston United
14.Yeovil Town v Needham Market
15.Stockport County v Larkhall Athletic
16.Spennymoor Town v Plymouth Parkway
Most Read
- 1 Deli owner withholds £25,000 in rent over roof row with council
- 2 Revealed: The cost of living near Hertfordshire's best schools
- 3 Morrisons Christmas shopping opening hours
- 4 Alban Arena panto performances cancelled due to asbestos
- 5 Marks & Spencer Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
- 6 How many Omicron cases are there in your area?
- 7 Medical milestone: Harpenden vax centre marks 50,000 jabs
- 8 No such thing as an original idea? St Albans man's frustration over M&S ad
- 9 Waitrose Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours
- 10 'Don’t just cancel – talk to us!' - Desperate plea from St Albans businesses facing grim Christmas