St Albans City land Hertfordshire rivals in round four of the FA Trophy

St Albans City players rush to celebrate their penalty shoot-out success over Braintree Town in the FA Trophy. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City will host a Hertfordshire rival after the draw for the fourth round of the FA Trophy was made.

Saints will play Isthmian League Premier Division high-flyers Cheshunt, the Ambers currently sitting fourth and without a league defeat in 10 games, the last being a 1-0 reverse on October 9 at home to Bognor Regis Town.

City reached this stage with a penalty shoot-out victory over 10-man Braintree Town on Saturday, winning 6-5 after the 90 minutes had seen the sides draw 0-0.

Cheshunt also enjoyed a penalty success in their third round game, winning 4-3 against Bishop's Stortford at Theobolds Lane.

The winners of each game at this stage will claim £5,100 in prize money while the losers pocket £1,700.

The tie at Clarence Park will be played on Saturday, January 15.





FA Trophy 2021-2022 fourth round draw in full:

1.Alfreton Town v Bradford Park Avenue or FC Halifax Town

2.Dagenham & Redbridge v Southend United

3.Wrexham v Folkestone Invicta

4.ST ALBANS CITY v Cheshunt

5.York City v Slough Town

6.Stourbridge v Guiseley

7.Tonbridge Angels v King's Lynn Town

8.Southport v Solihull Moors

9.Notts County v Eastleigh

10.Dartford v Weymouth

11.Aldershot Town v Bromley

12.Boreham Wood v Maidstone United

13.Morpeth Town v Boston United

14.Yeovil Town v Needham Market

15.Stockport County v Larkhall Athletic

16.Spennymoor Town v Plymouth Parkway