Harpenden Town and London Colney to face each other again next season despite FA restructure

Published: 6:41 PM May 18, 2021

Harpenden Town and London Colney will lock horns again next season in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Harpenden Town and London Colney have both been kept where they were in a relatively unchanged Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

The FA's restructure of the non-league pyramid has seen a number of clubs at step five, five divisions below the Football League, moved to other leagues.

The biggest change is that instead of 21 teams, there is now the standard 20 in the division.

But 13 of those teams contested the last season in the SSML.

Risborough Rangers, New Salamis and Milton Keynes Irish are the three teams that have been promoted into it while there are four lateral moves.

They are Cockfosters, Flackwell Heath, Hadley and Holmer Green.

The teams leaving include Colney Heath, who have been promoted to the divisions above, and the likes of Biggleswade United and Wembley.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: THE FA



