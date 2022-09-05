FA Cup draw gives St Albans City lower league opposition at home
- Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA
St Albans City will start their assault on another FA Cup first round appearance at home following the draw for the second qualifying round.
They host AFC Sudbury on September 17, a side two steps below the National League South club.
It has the possibility of being a banana skin though despite the gap in divisions. Sudbury are currently top of the Isthmian League Division One North division with three wins and a draw from their four games.
The Suds needed a replay in the preliminary round to see off Stowmarket Town but enjoyed a relatively painless passage on Saturday in the first qualifying round, winning 3-0 at Bury Town.
Nnamdi Nwachuku is their danger man, scoring once in the latest victory to make it eight in the last four games.
St Albans actually reached the second round proper last year with a historic victory of Forest Green Rovers in round one, eventually losing to Boreham Wood.
Potters Bar Town will be at home to Romford if they can get past Aveley in tomorrow night's replay (Tuesday) at home.
The sides drew 1-1 on Saturday, with the result standing despite a 91st minute abandonment following a nasty head injury to Scholars' Joe Boachie.
Both teams, who play each other next week in the league, decided to just class the next game as a replay.
Royston's reward for beating Hertford Town away on Saturday will be another road trip in the county, Hemel Hempstead Town and Vauxhall Road the destination.
Matt Bateman bagged a hat-trick in the victory at Hertingfordbury Park.
The winners of each second qualifying round tie will pocket £3,375 from the FA prize fund while the losers will get £1,125.
FA Cup second qualifying round draw (selected)
3.Shildon v South Shields
7.Scarborough Athletic v Dunston
8.Ashton United or Ashington v Bradford Park Avenue
10.Clitheroe or Heaton Stannington v Spennymoor United
11.Whitby Town v Markse United
12.Blyth Spartans v Guiseley
13.Darlington v Southport
33.East Thurrock United v Biggleswade Town
34.St Albans City v AFC Sudbury
36.Canvey Island v St Ives Town
37.Berkhamsted v Concord Rangers
38.Chelmsford City v Kings Langley
39.Cheshunt v St Neots Town
40.Heybridge Swifts v Braintree Town
40.Hemel Hempstead Town v Royston Town
41.Aveley or Potters Bar Town v Romford
43.Hendon v Wingate & Finchley
56.Ebbsfleet United v Dover Athletic
64.Slough Town v Worthing
77.Hungerford Town v Gloucester City
80.Salisbury v Oxford City