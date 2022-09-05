FA Cup draw gives St Albans City lower league opposition at home

The draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup in the 2022-2023 season has been made. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

St Albans City will start their assault on another FA Cup first round appearance at home following the draw for the second qualifying round.

They host AFC Sudbury on September 17, a side two steps below the National League South club.

It has the possibility of being a banana skin though despite the gap in divisions. Sudbury are currently top of the Isthmian League Division One North division with three wins and a draw from their four games.

The Suds needed a replay in the preliminary round to see off Stowmarket Town but enjoyed a relatively painless passage on Saturday in the first qualifying round, winning 3-0 at Bury Town.

Nnamdi Nwachuku is their danger man, scoring once in the latest victory to make it eight in the last four games.

St Albans actually reached the second round proper last year with a historic victory of Forest Green Rovers in round one, eventually losing to Boreham Wood.

Potters Bar Town will be at home to Romford if they can get past Aveley in tomorrow night's replay (Tuesday) at home.

The sides drew 1-1 on Saturday, with the result standing despite a 91st minute abandonment following a nasty head injury to Scholars' Joe Boachie.

Both teams, who play each other next week in the league, decided to just class the next game as a replay.

Royston's reward for beating Hertford Town away on Saturday will be another road trip in the county, Hemel Hempstead Town and Vauxhall Road the destination.

Matt Bateman bagged a hat-trick in the victory at Hertingfordbury Park.

The winners of each second qualifying round tie will pocket £3,375 from the FA prize fund while the losers will get £1,125.

FA Cup second qualifying round draw (selected)

3.Shildon v South Shields

7.Scarborough Athletic v Dunston

8.Ashton United or Ashington v Bradford Park Avenue

10.Clitheroe or Heaton Stannington v Spennymoor United

11.Whitby Town v Markse United

12.Blyth Spartans v Guiseley

13.Darlington v Southport

33.East Thurrock United v Biggleswade Town

34.St Albans City v AFC Sudbury

36.Canvey Island v St Ives Town

37.Berkhamsted v Concord Rangers

38.Chelmsford City v Kings Langley

39.Cheshunt v St Neots Town

40.Heybridge Swifts v Braintree Town

41.Hemel Hempstead Town v Royston Town

42.Aveley or Potters Bar Town v Romford

43.Hendon v Wingate & Finchley

56.Ebbsfleet United v Dover Athletic

64.Slough Town v Worthing

77.Hungerford Town v Gloucester City

80.Salisbury v Oxford City