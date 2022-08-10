Harps spring FA Cup shock to breeze into next round

Alex Desmond saved a penalty as Harpenden Town beat New Salamis in the FA Cup. - Credit: FREDDIE CLARK

Harpenden Town breezed into the next round of the FA Cup with a victory over New Salamis.

The Isthmian League side, newly-promoted after their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title success last season, had taken a 1-0 half-time lead at Rothamsted Park before the tie swung the way of the hosts in the second period.

The catalyst for the turnaround was a penalty save from Alex Desmond, two minutes after the break, and it spurred Harps on with Josh Rodrigues heading home the equaliser on 65 minutes and Jake Tabor scoring from the edge of the box five minutes later.

They now go to another Isthmian League side, Maldon & Tiptree, in the next round.

Colney Heath took Southern League Hertford Town to a replay after a 1-1 draw at Hertingfordbury Park on Saturday.

An own goal gave the Magpies that draw but the replay turned into a nightmare as they went down 6-1, George Sippetts with their consolation.

London Colney were also playing a step four club but found Witham Town a tough nut to crack, beaten 5-0 at Cotlandswick.