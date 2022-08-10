News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Harps spring FA Cup shock to breeze into next round

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:30 PM August 10, 2022
Alex Desmond saved a penalty as Harpenden Town beat New Salamis in the FA Cup.

Alex Desmond saved a penalty as Harpenden Town beat New Salamis in the FA Cup. - Credit: FREDDIE CLARK

Harpenden Town breezed into the next round of the FA Cup with a victory over New Salamis.

The Isthmian League side, newly-promoted after their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title success last season, had taken a 1-0 half-time lead at Rothamsted Park before the tie swung the way of the hosts in the second period.

The catalyst for the turnaround was a penalty save from Alex Desmond, two minutes after the break, and it spurred Harps on with Josh Rodrigues heading home the equaliser on 65 minutes and Jake Tabor scoring from the edge of the box five minutes later.

They now go to another Isthmian League side, Maldon & Tiptree, in the next round.

Colney Heath took Southern League Hertford Town to a replay after a 1-1 draw at Hertingfordbury Park on Saturday.

An own goal gave the Magpies that draw but the replay turned into a nightmare as they went down 6-1, George Sippetts with their consolation.

London Colney were also playing a step four club but found Witham Town a tough nut to crack, beaten 5-0 at Cotlandswick.

FA Cup
Football
Non-League Football
Harpenden News
Colney Heath News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Land behind behind The Moor Mill pub in Smug Oak Lane, Bricket Wood has been developed.

Investigation over unauthorised development on Green Belt site

Laura Bill

person
Police officers have arrested a man from St Albans on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

Police arrest St Albans man on suspicion of 'harassment'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
At around 3.20am on Sunday, July 3, a man was kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside Metro Bank, St Albans

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside St Albans bank

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Robert Stewart tried to evade law enforcement officers by hiding in a child's playhouse in Harpenden

Luton Crown Court

Drug dealer hid in child's playhouse to evade arrest in Harpenden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon