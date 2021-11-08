FA Cup second round draw: Derby day beckons for St Albans City while old friend awaits Stevenage

St Albans City will have to go through old rivals if they are to make it to round three of the FA Cup - and there is an old friend waiting for Stevenage too if they get through their replay.

Ian Allinson will take his City side to Broughinge Road, home to his former employers Boreham Wood.

Wood are flying high at the top of the National League with just two defeats in 14 games while City have lost just twice in 10 league games, as well as being on run of 15 games without defeat.

Saints reached the second round with a superb 3-2 win over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Sunday in front on a sell-out 4,100 crowd at Clarence Park and millions watching live on the BBC.

Boreham Wood disposed of Eastleigh 2-0 in front of 931 fans.

Stevenage's reward for a hugely-impressive tactical performance at MK Dons will be a visit to former manager Darren Sarll's Yeovil Town - should they dispose of the League One high-flyers in their replay of course.

The two sides meet again at the Lamex on November 16 after the 2-2 draw in Buckinghamshire, Brad Barry and Elliott List getting the Boro goals.





FA Cup second round draw in full:

1.Yeovil Town v MK Dons or STEVENAGE

2.Oxford United or Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

3.Burton Albion v Port Vale

4.Buxton v Morecambe

5.Lincoln City v Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

6.AFC Wimbledon v Cheltenham Town or Gillingham

7.Colchester United v Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

8.Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers

9.Northampton Town or Cambridge United v Bradford City or Exeter City

10.Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town

11.Walsall v Swindon Town

12.Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

13.Gateshead or Altrincham v Charlton Athletic

14.Boreham Wood v ST ALBANS CITY

15.Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town

16.Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town

17.Salford City v Chesterfield

18.Rochdale or Notts County v Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

19.Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic v Barrow

20.Portsmouth v Harrogate Town