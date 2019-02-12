‘Excellent opportunity to impress’ as Harpenden’s George Garrett gets Warwickshire chance

Harpenden's George Garrett has been included in Warwickshire's squad for the trip to the UAE. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

A young cricketer from Harpenden has been given the chance to shine after being selected for Warwickshire’s pre-season tour to the United Arab Emirates.

George Garrett, who came through the ranks at the town’s cricket club, will be part of the squad heading to the Middle East for a 13-day trip where they will also play a 50-over game against Somerset and a three-day match with Somerset.

Missing from the camp, however, will be England star Ian Bell who returned from his stint with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League experiencing discomfort in his foot.

Further examination has revealed that to be a ligament tear.

Jim Troughton, first-team coach at Egbaston said: “While we’re disappointed [at Bell’s injury] it presents an excellent opportunity for George to impress at senior level having been part of our Academy for the last three years.”