Leopards preparing for Dragons showdown after letting Loughborough lead slip

Toby Gastaldi-Davies in action on defence for Essex & Herts Leopards against Loughborough Riders. Picture: NATHAN CRACKNELL Archant

Essex & Herts Leopards continue their fight for Division One survival on Saturday when they host Bradford Dragons.

Jerelle Okoro in action for Essex & Herts Leopards against Loughborough Riders. Picture: NATHAN CRACKNELL Jerelle Okoro in action for Essex & Herts Leopards against Loughborough Riders. Picture: NATHAN CRACKNELL

The Dragons arrive at Oaklands in eighth spot with six wins from 13 games and Leopards will be looking to avenge an 86-77 loss in Yorkshire back at the beginning of October in a game they should have won.

The Oaklands College-based side failed to build on a good start on Saturday as they went down 79-53 against Loughborough Riders.

Four straight Prince Lartey points had given the Big Cats a 13-12 lead after six minutes but the visitors rattled off 12 straight points to take control and they never trailed again.

James Cummings led the Leopards' scoring for the first time with 12 points but Lartey was the only other Big Cat in double figures with 11 points and six rebounds.

Chuck Duru and Jerelle Okoro each added nine points with the latter adding six boards for the home side.