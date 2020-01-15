Advanced search

Leopards preparing for Dragons showdown after letting Loughborough lead slip

PUBLISHED: 17:05 16 January 2020

Toby Gastaldi-Davies in action on defence for Essex & Herts Leopards against Loughborough Riders. Picture: NATHAN CRACKNELL

Toby Gastaldi-Davies in action on defence for Essex & Herts Leopards against Loughborough Riders. Picture: NATHAN CRACKNELL

Archant

Essex & Herts Leopards continue their fight for Division One survival on Saturday when they host Bradford Dragons.

Jerelle Okoro in action for Essex & Herts Leopards against Loughborough Riders. Picture: NATHAN CRACKNELLJerelle Okoro in action for Essex & Herts Leopards against Loughborough Riders. Picture: NATHAN CRACKNELL

The Dragons arrive at Oaklands in eighth spot with six wins from 13 games and Leopards will be looking to avenge an 86-77 loss in Yorkshire back at the beginning of October in a game they should have won.

The Oaklands College-based side failed to build on a good start on Saturday as they went down 79-53 against Loughborough Riders.

Four straight Prince Lartey points had given the Big Cats a 13-12 lead after six minutes but the visitors rattled off 12 straight points to take control and they never trailed again.

James Cummings led the Leopards' scoring for the first time with 12 points but Lartey was the only other Big Cat in double figures with 11 points and six rebounds.

Chuck Duru and Jerelle Okoro each added nine points with the latter adding six boards for the home side.

Most Read

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Secret world of gang culture in St Albans

Gangs have been gathering after dark in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: Matt Adams

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Most Read

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Secret world of gang culture in St Albans

Gangs have been gathering after dark in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: Matt Adams

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Calling all women and girls in Hatfield to get involved in politics

Barbara Gibson, MEP for East of England and Herts County Councillor for Welwyn Garden City, is organising the women and girls politics event in Hatfield. Picture: Office of Dr Barbara Gibson.

Leopards preparing for Dragons showdown after letting Loughborough lead slip

Toby Gastaldi-Davies in action on defence for Essex & Herts Leopards against Loughborough Riders. Picture: NATHAN CRACKNELL

OA Saints keep pressure on the league leaders with victory over Supermarine

OA Saints battled to a hard-fought win over Supermarine.

Death of woman in St Albans ‘unexplained but not suspicious’

Police were called after a woman's body was found in St Albans, and are not treating the death as suspicious. Picture: Herts police

Police respond to Amazon Prime scam that has cost victims £400,000

Herts police are warning of a national Amazon Prime scam affecting residents. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists