Enter Shikari band member Chris Batten will be included in the Saints' matchday squad for their friendly on April 2. - Credit: Derrick Austinson Photog on Creative Commons

Enter Shikari band member Chris Batten will lay down the guitar in favour of a pair of shin-pads and football boots on Saturday April 2, as he is included in St Albans City's playing squad for their friendly against Dagenham & Redbridge.

The alternative band, known for songs such as "The Great Unknown" and "Sorry You're Not a Winner", already sponsor the football club, appearing on the team's shirts for a second season running.

The group have even been seen attending matches at Clarence Park on multiple occasions, with the band originating from the Hertfordshire city.





GAME FOR UKRAINE / / / / /

Our very own @EnterChris will be in the @stalbanscityfc matchday squad to face @Dag_RedFC in this special one off match to raise money for @decappeal 🇺🇦

Join us in supporting him and the rest of the team on 2nd April: https://t.co/XobDUqHfk8 pic.twitter.com/aKtFdKq0Ug — ENTER SHIKARI (@ENTERSHIKARI) March 23, 2022

Now, bassist Chris Batten will start on the bench during the Saints 'Game for Ukraine' friendly, and "will appear as a sub" at some point during the match to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

A prize draw will also take place on the day, in which the band member's matchday shirt can be won.

The rest of the band will also be in attendance to support Chris as he pulls on the team's colours.

🙌 Enter Shikari in the house



🇺🇦 The boys will take to the pitch before our Game for Ukraine against @Dag_RedFC to wish bassist @EnterChris all the best as he warms up with the squad and takes his position on the City bench. #SACFC 😇 pic.twitter.com/EOTDYmuFPy — St Albans City FC (@stalbanscityfc) March 23, 2022

The club's official website states: "Chris Batten is not only a keen football supporter but also considers himself a bit of a baller.

"Chris will appear as a sub for the Saints, providing a one-off chance to see him turn out in the yellow and blue of his city for this worthy cause."