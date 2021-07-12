News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Joy for Roundwood Park School and St Albans Athletics Club as young stars claim medals

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:38 AM July 12, 2021   
Gabriel Lamb, Mia McIntosh and Tom Gaunce of Roundwood Park School

Gabriel Lamb, Mia McIntosh and Tom Gaunce of Roundwood Park School all won medals for Hertfordshire at the English Schools Athletics Championship. - Credit: AMI MCINTOSH

There was plenty of success for young athletes from the district at the English Schools Athletics Championship.

Five of the athletes representing Hertfordshire at Manchester's SportCity came from Roundwood Park School in Harpenden and four of them came home with medals.

There was also a medal for Phoebe Gill of St Albans Athletics Club

Each performance was almost as impressive as the next but an all-time U17 British record as well as gold for Roundwood's Mia McIntosh, her third title over the years, just about topped the lot.

She won the Intermediate Girls' 80m hurdles in a time of 10.95 seconds, smashing her PB of 11.27 as well as beating the previous record by two-hundredths.

Tom Gaunce took bronze in the Intermediate Boys' 400m and discus brought medals of the same colour for Gabriel Lamb (Intermediate Boys') and Noah Franklin (Junior Boys').

Hannah Booth, the fifth from RPS, came ninth in the Senior Girls' triple jump.

Head of PE at the school, Matt Hunter, said: "As a group of PE staff and indeed, as a whole school community, we are delighted with the efforts and achievements of all five students who went to the championships.

"They have worked hard, stayed committed through a difficult year and pushed hard to achieve to their potential.

"Most importantly, the feedback we have received about them is how respectful and well-mannered they are. The fact that they represent the school and our area so brilliantly makes us all incredibly proud of them."

Gill's gold meanwhile was a first for the St Albans club.

It came in the Junior Girls' 800m final and there was a PB of two minutes 9.13 seconds to sweeten the victory too.

Annabel Hedge and Zac Segal also represented Team Herts in the 800m.

Segal finished seventh overall, which under a normal running of the championships would have gave him a place in the final.

However, driven by the disappointment of just missing out, he returned to Hertfordshire to win the Westminster Mile, held this year at Hatfield House rather than on The Mall.

Sitting behind the leader he sprinted past with 100m to go, finishing in first place in a time of 4.28.

