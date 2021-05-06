England international cricketer praises talented youngsters at Redbourn

Published: 6:30 AM May 6, 2021

Redbourn Cricket Club's girls were given a special treat as England international Fran Wilson took a training session.

Wilson, who played her first one-day international in 2010 against Sri Lanka and was also a member of the England side that won the 2017 World Cup, was met by around 60 of the club's talented youngsters, aged between seven and 15.

Redbourn chairman Keith Arnold said: "Fran was very complimentary about the attitude and ability of the junior girls' section and has promised to return next year to see the girls again."

The club's senior men get their Herts Cricket League season under way on Saturday when they host Watford Town in a Division Two A game at the Common.

The squad played at Lords last year when they reached the final of the National Village Cup, losing narrowly to Colwell of Herefordshire, and begin their assault on a return trip on Sunday when they go to Sawbridgeworth for round two of the Beds & Herts section.