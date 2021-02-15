England 'back to being us' says skipper Owen Farrell after Italy win

Published: 11:53 AM February 15, 2021

Maro Itoje looks on (left) as England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Italy's Luca Bigi and Federico Mori. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Owen Farrell felt England's win over Italy in the Six Nations showed they were back after the horror show against Scotland.

The 41-18 win over the Azzurri at Twickenham came seven days after they were humbled by the Scots in their opening match of this year's tournament.

And the former Harpenden St George's pupil said it was England "back to being us".

He said: "It's not the perfect performance or the best performance we've ever had but in terms of the feeling, the energy, the intent, that felt back to us."

"We had some honest conversations with ourselves [after Scotland] and we had the excitement to get out onto the training pitch to put things right.

England's Dan Robson runs past Italy's Stephen Varney during the Six Nations match at Twickenham. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

"The way we built up showed in the way we played. I thought we attacked the game.

"Obviously, they had an advantage to move the ball and ended up scoring an early try which was probably a bit of over-eagerness [from us] but from that I thought our intent was brilliant.

"We moved the ball, we got in behind them. Probably not everything went our way but we stuck at it."

George Ford (right) looks on as England's Jonny May is tackled by Italy's Giosue Zilocchi and Carlo Canna. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA



