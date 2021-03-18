England keep faith in squad that beat France as they get ready for Ireland showdown

Published: 11:16 AM March 18, 2021

Owen Farrell (left) and George Ford will start at 12 and 10 again for England in Dublin. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Max Malins has retained his place in the starting line-up as England bring the curtain down on their Six Nations campaign away to Ireland.

Head coach has made just the one change to the side that were much-improved in the 23-20 win over France at Twickenham, bringing in Elliot Daly in the centres to replace the injured Henry Slade.

Joe Marchant takes Daly's place on the bench.

It means former Felsted schoolboy Malins will start at full-back in Dublin with another who played for Old Albanian, Maro Itoje, in the second row.

Maro Itoje scored the winning try in the Six Nations victory over France. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Itoje, the match-winner against Les Bleus, is joined by his former Harpenden St George's alumni, George Ford and Owen Farrell, who continue in the 10-12 axis.

England's response against France was in sharp contrast to the opening three games which saw defeats to Scotland and Wales, and a better, but not brilliant, win over Italy.

Jones said: “This is our most important game of the tournament and we want to finish well.

“We’re anticipating a hard, tough game against Ireland and we’ve picked this team to cope with that.

“We want to take it to Ireland physically and play the rugby we want to play.”





England side to play Ireland:

15. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 50 caps)

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 51 caps)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 92 caps) (C)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 65 caps)

10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 76 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 108 caps)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 66 caps)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 30 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 43 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 47 caps)

5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 20 caps)

6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 22 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 32 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 60 caps)



Substitutes

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 58 caps)

17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 27 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps)

20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 12 caps)

21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 11 caps)

22. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 5 caps)

23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps)