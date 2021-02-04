Two of the Harpenden contingent to start for England in the 150th Calcutta Cup against Scotland

Published: 1:24 PM February 4, 2021

Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje will fly the flag for Harpenden after Eddie Jones named the England side to take on Scotland in the opening game of the Six Nations.

Farrell, who will captain England throughout the tournament, starts at 10 while Itoje will take his place in the second row.

Fellow St George's alumni George Ford is on the bench as is former Felsted schoolboy Max Malins, who like Itoje spent time on loan at Old Albanian.

Saturday's game, the 150th iteration of the Calcutta Cup, will also see Saracens supply Elliot Daly at full back, Welwyn Garden City-born Jamie George at hooker and Billy Vunipola at number eight.

Jones said: “We’re really looking forward to this game and getting the Six Nations back under way. It’s even more special to be taking part in a 150th anniversary game, it will be a good occasion.

“It was difficult to pick the 23 players. We’ve had a really good week of training, it’s been very competitive but I’ve gone with what I feel is the strongest 23 for this week.

“The Six Nations is a short tournament, it’s a real sprint so we’ll need to be on the front foot straight away. We know Scotland will be raring to go but so will we.”

England v Scotland is live on ITV and BBC Radio 5 Live.



England team v Scotland

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 47 caps)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 46 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 3 caps)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 61 caps)

10. Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 88 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 104 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 54 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 8 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 43 caps)

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps)

6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 19 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 28 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 56 caps)



Substitutes:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 26 caps)

17. Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

18. Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

19. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 85 caps)

20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 8 caps)

21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 7 caps)

22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps)

23. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 3 caps)