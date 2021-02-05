Rugby clubs to fill Twickenham at least in spirit for opening Six Nations game

Published: 11:30 AM February 5, 2021

Clubs can get their shirts on display at Twickenham throughout the 2021 Six Nations. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Fans may not be able to attend this year's Six Nations in person but their clubs can be represented - thanks to a plan put into practice by England Rugby.

The show of support for the rugby community will see shirts from clubs around the country on display in lower tier at Twickenham, including several from the founding clubs of the RFU.

The show your shirt campaign, launched during the Autumn Nations Cup matches, was created to recognise the efforts of rugby volunteers around the country during the pandemic and to show players who can’t currently play that they’re not forgotten.

Clubs still have chance to send in their shirts for England’s matches against Italy on February 13 and France, exactly one month later.

They will need to use a free post label which can be download here.

Saturday's opening game at HQ will see England take on Scotland in the 150th running of the Calcutta Cup and the home side will wear a special kit, inspired by the one worn in Edinburgh on March 27, 1871.

There will also be a special 150th banner along the stadium’s east lower tier and a design painted on the pitch.