Harpenden St George's and Old Albanian well represented in England's Six Nations squad

Published: 12:23 PM January 24, 2021

England's George Ford (left) and Owen Farrell during an England training session in October 2020. - Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA

Harpenden St George's and Old Albanian Rugby Club are well represented after England announced their 28-man squad for the duration of the 2021 Six Nations.

Maro Itoje (left) playing for Old Albanian against Esher in January 2014. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The Sun Lane school are represented by Maro Itoje, George Ford and Owen Farrell, who will captain the squad, while the Woollams-based club can also lay claim to Itoje as well as Max Malins.

Max Malins playing for Old Albanian against Cambridge in January 2017. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

They even have Ali Crossdale included in a 12-man shadow squad alongside the likes of Jamie Joseph and Charlie Ewels, a group that will only see action if injury or illness forces one of the original 28 to leave the protective bubble.

Ali Crossdale playing for Old Albanian against Cambridge in January 2017. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The squad system, akin to that chosen for a Rugby World Cup, is new for this season and was brought in to help combat the challenges of COVID-19.

It presented head coach Eddie Jones with a few difficult decisions too.

He said: "This has been a really tough squad to pick and I know there are a lot of disappointed players who haven’t been selected.

"We’re really excited by the players we have got, it’s a very vibrant squad and are looking forward to getting started next week.

“We’re very grateful to the Premiership Rugby, the clubs and Rugby Players' Association for allowing us to have 28 players throughout the tournament. We’re very happy with the number and it’s testament to the growing relationships between all parties.

“Ultimately our goal is to win the Six Nations and to do that we’ll need to work hard and prepare well each day and take it as it comes.”

The squad includes potential debutants in Paolo Odogwu, Harry Randall and Beno Obano while other milestones could see both Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson reach the 50-cap mark.

There is a return from injury for Courtney Lawes while the Saracens contingent also includes Jamie George, Billy Vunipola and brother Mako, who joins with the squad to undertake rehab during the tournament.

The squad will meet up at St George's Park, home of the England football team, this week before opening their campaign at home to Scotland on Saturday, February 6.

England squad for 2021 Six Nations:

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 47 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 88 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 3 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 3 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 61 caps)

Paolo Odogwu (Wasps, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 7 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 46 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 104 caps)

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 26 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 28 caps)

Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 8 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 54 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 43 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 69 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 85 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 8 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 56 caps)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 19 caps)

Shadow squad

Charlie Atkinson (Wasps, uncapped)

Ali Crossdale (Saracens, uncapped)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 17 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 54 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 2 caps)