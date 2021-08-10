Age is but a number as England masters clash at St Albans

Published: 5:08 PM August 10, 2021

Two squads of masters hockey player turned out at St Albans Hockey Club as England O75s took on England O80s. - Credit: CHRIS & CATH WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY

Two of St Albans Hockey Club's finest proved that age is but a number as they turned out for England's masters.

Nigel Strofton and Adrian Stephenson were both selected for the England over-75 masters' squad that took on their over-80 counterparts.

The setting was familiar too for the Tangerines duo with their club's Oaklands College base given the honour of hosting the game.

And there wasn't much in the contest either, with the young whipper-snappers of the O75 team just getting the edge over their more-experienced opponents in a 2-1 win.

Regardless of the result though, simply getting out and playing hockey again was enough to give both squads a huge smile at the end.