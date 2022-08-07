News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Bird delighted with silver even if gold was coming closer

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:00 PM August 7, 2022
Lizzie Bird moves past Peruth Chemutai to take silver in the 3,000m Commonwealth Games steeplechase final.

Lizzie Bird moves past Peruth Chemutai to take silver in the 3,000m Commonwealth Games steeplechase final. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

St Albans' Lizzie Bird was delighted with a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - even if she felt there was a possibility she could have snatched gold.

The 27-year-old was running in the 3,000m steeplechase and like the rest of the field was left standing by a blistering start from Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech and Peruth Chemutai, who opened up a huge gap on the first lap.

England’s Elizabeth Bird won silver in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

England’s Elizabeth Bird won silver in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

The Kenyan held on to take gold in a game's record of nine minutes 15.68 seconds but a fall from the Ugandan opened the door for Bird to close and pass her.

And she ended up a little more than two seconds behind the victor.

St Albans' Lizzie Bird with her silver medal from the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

St Albans' Lizzie Bird with her silver medal from the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: TIM GOODE/PA

Bird, a former member of Herts Phoenix, said: "This crowd was amazing. Those last two laps, when I was trying to close the gap, I was just using that energy.

"I wish I’d started moving a bit sooner as I was so close to that gold. If I’d had another 200 metres, I could have got it but I’ll take a silver.


"I wanted to run for my family and friends who have come here and give them an exciting race. I’m really happy."

Commonwealth Games
Athletics
St Albans News

