Bird delighted with silver even if gold was coming closer
- Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA
St Albans' Lizzie Bird was delighted with a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - even if she felt there was a possibility she could have snatched gold.
The 27-year-old was running in the 3,000m steeplechase and like the rest of the field was left standing by a blistering start from Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech and Peruth Chemutai, who opened up a huge gap on the first lap.
The Kenyan held on to take gold in a game's record of nine minutes 15.68 seconds but a fall from the Ugandan opened the door for Bird to close and pass her.
And she ended up a little more than two seconds behind the victor.
Bird, a former member of Herts Phoenix, said: "This crowd was amazing. Those last two laps, when I was trying to close the gap, I was just using that energy.
"I wish I’d started moving a bit sooner as I was so close to that gold. If I’d had another 200 metres, I could have got it but I’ll take a silver.
"I wanted to run for my family and friends who have come here and give them an exciting race. I’m really happy."