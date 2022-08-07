Bird delighted with silver even if gold was coming closer

Lizzie Bird moves past Peruth Chemutai to take silver in the 3,000m Commonwealth Games steeplechase final. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

St Albans' Lizzie Bird was delighted with a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - even if she felt there was a possibility she could have snatched gold.

The 27-year-old was running in the 3,000m steeplechase and like the rest of the field was left standing by a blistering start from Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech and Peruth Chemutai, who opened up a huge gap on the first lap.

England’s Elizabeth Bird won silver in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

The Kenyan held on to take gold in a game's record of nine minutes 15.68 seconds but a fall from the Ugandan opened the door for Bird to close and pass her.

And she ended up a little more than two seconds behind the victor.

St Albans' Lizzie Bird with her silver medal from the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: TIM GOODE/PA

Bird, a former member of Herts Phoenix, said: "This crowd was amazing. Those last two laps, when I was trying to close the gap, I was just using that energy.

"I wish I’d started moving a bit sooner as I was so close to that gold. If I’d had another 200 metres, I could have got it but I’ll take a silver.





"I wanted to run for my family and friends who have come here and give them an exciting race. I’m really happy."