Shape all wrong as St Albans suffer defeat to rivals Eastbourne

Ian Allinson admitted he got it wrong after St Albans City fell to defeat away to fellow National League South play-off hopefuls Eastbourne Borough.

A solitary goal from Charley Kendall just after half-time brought a change in formation but although it had something of an effect, the damage had been done and Saints finished on the wrong end of a 1-0 result.

They remain seventh in the table but the Sports are now just a point behind.

The City boss said: "First half we were second best. I’ll take responsibility because the shape we played wasn’t right and we couldn’t get to grips with it. They caused us some problems.

"Once they scored we changed the shape quite quickly but it was a poor goal to give away.

"We had opportunities to clear the ball and we didn’t.

"But after that we created five or six really good chances but we failed to really test the goalkeeper.

"If you don’t take your chances, you don't deserve to get anything out of a game, no matter who well or how poor you played.

"We have to stick together. The changing room has to take responsibility and that includes me.

"Today was one we got wrong."

The goal itself came after a Tom Bender clearance was charged down, presenting Kendall with the opportunity.

And with 13 games to go, Allinson knows his side can't afford to give away cheap gifts.

He said: "It’s one ball that’s been charged down for their goal and the lad’s gone straight through.

"Sometimes we try and play football in the wrong areas and we could put our foot through it.

"That is some of the things we could do better.

"We do want the lads to play and enjoy it but we need to pick up points."