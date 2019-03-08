Early season form shining through for Verulam Reallymoving youngsters

Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith sprints to third in the U16 race at the MK Bowl. Archant

Verulam Reallymoving’s youngsters are already showing signs of good form despite the 2019 road cycling season having only just begun.

A number were down at the Milton Keynes Bowl where Will Smith took third place in a strong U16 race, supported by strong efforts from Alfie Aldridge, Jamie Maxen and Luca La Ragione.

They launched numerous attacks before Smith was just beaten in the finishing sprint by Bourne Wheeler’s Owen Lightfoot and Welwyn Wheelers’ Euan Woodliffe.

Alarik Knox was also third in the U10s while sister Emma went one better with second in the U8s for parent club Verulam CC.

Beth Watson was sixth in the U14s.

In the seniors Toby Hunt was second in the cat three/four race in MK while across at Lee Valley Chris Burns and Steve Dunn were sixth and 11th in the Full Gas Winter Series Masters.

Rachel Dunn took ninth in the women’s race.

The Spring Chicken Road Race in Buckinghamshire saw Verulam CC’s Thomas Russell take a fine 10th.