Early season form has GPN Builders RockandRoad race team going great guns

GPN Builders Rock and Road cycling's Tyler Six. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Fine results came to GPN Builders RockandRoad race team in both national and regional races.

Matt Watson got things started with a courageous ride at Milton Keynes, which saw him clear of the field until three laps to go.

However, he dug deep to pick up a top-10 spot.

The National B race saw GPNR&R on the attack from the off.

A crash ended Clay Davies’ race but Marcel Six managed to get in the winning eight-man move, eventually finishing fourth.

Adam Strudwick led the bunch in behind for ninth.

And the team’s youngest member, Tyler Six, was edged into second in the U10 race.

Across at the Velopark where Luke Houghton took ninth.

Team manager Marcel Six said: “It’s great to see the team go so well.

“With the races being mainly national level now they have all showed they can compete at that level.”