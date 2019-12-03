Advanced search

Double joy for St Albans Hockey Club's first teams

PUBLISHED: 09:55 05 December 2019

Tariq Marcano scores with a penalty flick for St Albans against London Edwardians. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

It was a happy day for both first teams at St Albans Hockey Club as both picked up victories.

The win for the ladies was perhaps the most celebrated with the 2-1 success against Canterbury their first of the Division One South season.

Skipper Tash Humphris and Lottie Simpson got the goals with Canterbury's late effort not enough to take the spoils away.

The men meanwhile beat London Edwardians 3-2 at Oaklands College to move up to fourth.

The visitors took the lead after a spell of pressure but after Teague Marcano was brought down, brother Tariq equalised with a penalty flick.

The Tangerines then took the lead immediately after half-time, Teague Marcano taking advantage of numerical superiority, only for the visitors to level on the counter attack.

But after last week's three-goal surrender, Saints were determined not to let another three points slip away and after Teague Marcano pounced on a rebound after a Tariq shot to clinch the win.

