Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dominant showing from St Albans District Secondary Schools Swimming team helps retain title

PUBLISHED: 07:15 16 March 2019

The 2019 St Albans District Secondary Schools Swimming Team.

The 2019 St Albans District Secondary Schools Swimming Team.

Archant

The St Albans District Secondary Schools Swimming team produced a dominant display to retain their inter-district championship title.

Led by captains Ralph Muncer of St Columba’s and St Albans Girls’ School’s Gemma Hanson, the squad won four our of the six team categories at the event held at the Watford Woodside pool - Years 7 and 8 junior girls’, Years 9 and 10 intermediate girls’ and both the boys’ and girls’ trophies in the Years 11 to 13 senior group.

Individually they won 10 of the 30 events while also scooping eight of the 12 relays.

Records fell to Hannah Brooke, Ellie Holliss and Muncer as well as the junior girls’ freestyle relay squad and both the intermediate girls’ medley and freestyle relay teams.

Team manager Andrew Ellis said: “The team put in an excellent performance and showed their outstanding commitment to St Albans District.”

Most Read

Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Redbourn care worker sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims

Carolyn McClune was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims in St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Redbourn care worker sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims

Carolyn McClune was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims in St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Dominant showing from St Albans District Secondary Schools Swimming team helps retain title

The 2019 St Albans District Secondary Schools Swimming Team.

Harpenden campaigners accuse councillors of not caring about aircraft noise

A Wizz Air plane comes in to land at Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Redbourn care worker sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims

Carolyn McClune was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims in St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

LICENSING LICENSING ACT 2003

Public Notices

St Albans historic market cancelled again due to high winds

Market Day in St Albans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists