Dominant showing from St Albans District Secondary Schools Swimming team helps retain title

The 2019 St Albans District Secondary Schools Swimming Team. Archant

The St Albans District Secondary Schools Swimming team produced a dominant display to retain their inter-district championship title.

Led by captains Ralph Muncer of St Columba’s and St Albans Girls’ School’s Gemma Hanson, the squad won four our of the six team categories at the event held at the Watford Woodside pool - Years 7 and 8 junior girls’, Years 9 and 10 intermediate girls’ and both the boys’ and girls’ trophies in the Years 11 to 13 senior group.

Individually they won 10 of the 30 events while also scooping eight of the 12 relays.

Records fell to Hannah Brooke, Ellie Holliss and Muncer as well as the junior girls’ freestyle relay squad and both the intermediate girls’ medley and freestyle relay teams.

Team manager Andrew Ellis said: “The team put in an excellent performance and showed their outstanding commitment to St Albans District.”