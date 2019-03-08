Bowls round-up: District success for Harpenden, Townsend and Batchwood

Lesley Tutt of Harpenden Bowling Club won the St Albans & District Officers Singles. Archant

Harpenden enjoyed a perfect weekend at the St Albans & District Bowls Association finals day as they won all three of their championship matches played.

Brian Moores, Roy Polley and Steve Maynard of Harpenden Bowling Club won the St Albans & District two-wood triples.

The men started things off at Potters Bar with the team of Brian Moores, Roy Polley and Steve Maynard winning the Two-Wood Triples trophy 24-8 against Harperbury.

Nick Muir carried on the success with a 21-13 victory over Peter Thomson of Townsend in the Men's Singles.

And over on their home Spenser Road green the ladies finals brought win number three, fittingly from Lesley Tutt.

She is the current president of the St Albans and District Ladies Bowling Association and came out on top in the Officers' Singles final with a 21-13 success over Marilyn Hedger of Hatfield.

Outside of the district finals, a busy week for the club saw their Open Fours Gala attract 20 teams and raise £465 for the St Hospice of St Francis charity.

Baldock were the winning team.

n Peter Thomson was a busy boy at the District finals as was his Townsend Bowls Club.

Aside from the Men's Singles loss to Tom Muir, Thomson was also part of the winning fours team along with Bob Lawrie, Roger Potter and Peter Armstrong who beat team-mates Andy Scarborough, Les Perkins, Mike Doherty and Neil Grimson.

Thomson and Armstrong combined again, along with Jane Dixon and Rena Williamson, to defeat Harperbury in the Mixed Fours, and enable Townsend to lift the Stockman-Winser trophy for the first time in 13 years.

Doherty and Perkins couldn't add a second title though as they lost to Welwyn & District in the Triples with Ian Williams.

The final special fixture of Townsend's centenary year saw London Welsh leave with an 11-shot overall win.

n Mark Trembling and Brian Parkes took the top honours for Batchwood in the Four-Wood Pairs by winning 22-20 against Potters Bar, receiving an engraved tankard each as their prize.

They were part of the Batchwood team that played Welwyn & District in the two-rink, two-wood Jones Cup.

But despite a rink success for Parkes, Terry Flitton, Jim Kenealy and John Harvey, they lost 44-34 overall to Welwyn & District.