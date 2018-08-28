Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Harpenden aiming to have a cracking Christmas after disappointment at East London

PUBLISHED: 15:40 04 December 2018

Harry Kneale had Harpenden's only real shot on target. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harry Kneale had Harpenden's only real shot on target. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Harpenden are looking to finish on a high before the hockey season comes to a half for its Christmas break.

They go to Chelmsford on Saturday for a repeat of the opening day of the East League Division Two South game that the Essex side edged 4-3.

Coach David Thomas said: “The match in September could’ve gone either way but we’re a much better team now than we were then and will be expecting a better result this time around.”

They will be geed up as well after suffering a 2-0 loss to East London at the Olympic Park in Stratford.

It was a game that the hosts deserved to win as although Harpenden were pretty tight in defence, they were well-stifled up front and only really had a Harry Kneale effort on target that was comfortably saved by the East London keeper.

East London took the lead after 12 minutes with a scrappy goal and wrapped the win up from a penalty corner right at the death.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Vegan market coming to St Albans? Council leader addresses Chamber of Commerce

15:01 Fraser Whieldon
Alec Campbell and Amanda Foley at the St Albans Chamber of Commerce business breakfast at The Beech House. Picture: St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust.

St Albans could be getting a vegan market next year, district council chief executive Amanda Foley has said.

Report released on rail chaos which affected Govia Thameslink passengers

12:33 Georgia Barrow
The report found that about a fifth of rail passengers have 'suffered appalling services' . Picture: Georgia Barrow

A report into the implementation failings of the May timetable has been published today, naming the “fragmented and over-complicated” system as a key factor which caused chaos for many commuters across Herts, South Cambs and Central Beds.

St Albans pupil wins astrophysics award

11:46 Anne Suslak
Thomas Hillman (fourth from left) from St Albans School won a silver medal at the International Astrophysics Olympiad. Picture: Gravity PR

A Sixth Former from St Albans has won a silver medal in an international science competition.

ChipsAway St Albans wins franchisee of the year award

09:00 Fraser Whieldon
ChipsAway St Albans' Brian and Amanda Palmer (middle two) receiving their franchisee of the year award.

ChipsAway St Albans has won franchisee of the year at its parent company’s awards show.

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Family of London Colney murder victim describe him as ‘happy person who always had a smile on his face’

Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Long delays after crash in Redbourn

Traffic is delayed after a crash on the M1 near Junction 9 for Redbourn.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide