Harpenden aiming to have a cracking Christmas after disappointment at East London

Harry Kneale had Harpenden's only real shot on target. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Harpenden are looking to finish on a high before the hockey season comes to a half for its Christmas break.

They go to Chelmsford on Saturday for a repeat of the opening day of the East League Division Two South game that the Essex side edged 4-3.

Coach David Thomas said: “The match in September could’ve gone either way but we’re a much better team now than we were then and will be expecting a better result this time around.”

They will be geed up as well after suffering a 2-0 loss to East London at the Olympic Park in Stratford.

It was a game that the hosts deserved to win as although Harpenden were pretty tight in defence, they were well-stifled up front and only really had a Harry Kneale effort on target that was comfortably saved by the East London keeper.

East London took the lead after 12 minutes with a scrappy goal and wrapped the win up from a penalty corner right at the death.