Harpenden aiming to have a cracking Christmas after disappointment at East London
PUBLISHED: 15:40 04 December 2018
Harpenden are looking to finish on a high before the hockey season comes to a half for its Christmas break.
They go to Chelmsford on Saturday for a repeat of the opening day of the East League Division Two South game that the Essex side edged 4-3.
Coach David Thomas said: “The match in September could’ve gone either way but we’re a much better team now than we were then and will be expecting a better result this time around.”
They will be geed up as well after suffering a 2-0 loss to East London at the Olympic Park in Stratford.
It was a game that the hosts deserved to win as although Harpenden were pretty tight in defence, they were well-stifled up front and only really had a Harry Kneale effort on target that was comfortably saved by the East London keeper.
East London took the lead after 12 minutes with a scrappy goal and wrapped the win up from a penalty corner right at the death.