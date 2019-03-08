Last ball heartache for St Albans but Frogmore stun leaders

Matt Howeson top-scored for St Albans against Abbots Langley. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

St Albans Cricket Club suffered a heartbreaking last-ball loss in a raind-delayed game at home to Abbots Langley in SHCL Division Two A.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having only got going around 3pm and with the game reduced to 33 overs per side, St Albans had batted first and reached 137-6 with 47 from Matt Howeson and 39 from Joe Regan the main scorers.

Regan continued his good day by taking 3-26 and there were two wickets for Simon White but with three overs to go, Abbots needed just seven runs with three wickets remaining.

Somehow Saints restricted them so by the final ball it was one needed with one wicket left.

Unfortunately that was nicked away for a single giving the visitors the win.

n Frogmore produced a stunning bowling performance to snatch a win against Division Five A leaders North Mymms.

Having only scored 74 themselves, they were able to dismiss the visitors for just 38 thanks to 7-22 from Ian Hurst and 3-14 from Al-Darraji.