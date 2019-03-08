Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Last ball heartache for St Albans but Frogmore stun leaders

PUBLISHED: 10:54 13 June 2019

Matt Howeson top-scored for St Albans against Abbots Langley. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Matt Howeson top-scored for St Albans against Abbots Langley. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

St Albans Cricket Club suffered a heartbreaking last-ball loss in a raind-delayed game at home to Abbots Langley in SHCL Division Two A.

Having only got going around 3pm and with the game reduced to 33 overs per side, St Albans had batted first and reached 137-6 with 47 from Matt Howeson and 39 from Joe Regan the main scorers.

Regan continued his good day by taking 3-26 and there were two wickets for Simon White but with three overs to go, Abbots needed just seven runs with three wickets remaining.

Somehow Saints restricted them so by the final ball it was one needed with one wicket left.

Unfortunately that was nicked away for a single giving the visitors the win.

n Frogmore produced a stunning bowling performance to snatch a win against Division Five A leaders North Mymms.

Having only scored 74 themselves, they were able to dismiss the visitors for just 38 thanks to 7-22 from Ian Hurst and 3-14 from Al-Darraji.

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Home fixture attracts plenty of Striders while marathon man Jack is back with a bang

St Albans Striders' gather at the St Albans Half Marathon. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

Last ball heartache for St Albans but Frogmore stun leaders

Matt Howeson top-scored for St Albans against Abbots Langley. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Herts historian reflects on D-Day voyage after HMS St Albans leads Royal Navy salute

HMS St Albans led the ship Boudicca from Portsmouth to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

St Albans Oxfam Bookshop celebrates 500 years of volunteering

Martin, who has volunteered at the Oxfam Bookshop in St Albans for just over a year, and Ralph, who has volunteered for almost 18 years. Picture: Oxfam Bookshop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists