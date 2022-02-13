Devante Stanley staying positive on the long road back to playing again for St Albans City

St Albans City's Devante Stanley is staying positive about his rehabilitation for a horrific double leg break. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Devante Stanley has not ruled making a shock return to the St Albans City playing squad even if realistically he is preparing for next season.

The right-back suffered a horrific double break playing away at Tonbridge Angels back in August and has since been a frustrated spectator at games, kicking every ball even when he was stuck on crutches.

Those have now been discarded and the movement to a leg that saw severe muscle wastage is returning quickly.

It may not be quick enough but it is keeping the 25-year-old positive.

"I have to look after myself," he said. "I can do a little jog at the minute but I can’t go for too long.

"I’ve got to build it up slowly and get the strength back.

"It’s hard because I want to be out there helping the boys.

"I don’t want to set myself a timescale [for returning].

"Next season is realistic but hopefully it may be before if everything goes well.

"I’ve just got to keep going."

He remains in the care of the medical and physio professionals and is determined to follow their plan to return him to his marauding best.

"It’s going well," he said. "I’ve got to go back to hospital in two weeks’ time.

"There’s still a bit of pain where the break was as it has not fully healed yet but it is getting there.

"I’ve just got to keep doing my rehab, keep doing the training and strengthen up my calf muscle.

"That’s the most important thing because once that is strong enough, I can start building up."