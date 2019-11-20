Delight for Hertfordshire Cheetahs pair at Great Britain call

Two American Football players from Hertfordshire Cheetahs have been selected to be part of the GB U19 national performance squad.

Defensive lineman Jack Byrne and Sonny Hack, a defensive back, both came through after four days of intensive trials split across two camps, one of which saw over 380 players gather at the University of Hertfordshire.

The pair are part of 10 players from the St Albans-based club to have earned the honour and both are sixth-form students at the Knights Templar School in Baldock.

Byrne, who lives in Weston, said: "It is an honour to be selected to represent my country and I am very proud to have achieved it after only two years playing American football. I'm very excited for any opportunities it might bring."

Meanwhile Letchworth's Hack said: "Playing for your country is something you dream about when you first start playing .

"Now that I'm doing it, it doesn't feel real but I'm excited to see where the season goes and where it takes us after."

GB head Coach Neale McMaster said: "It's always an exciting time when we get to see the best players across the UK and make our selections.

"It's an incredibly difficult process for coaches as it is, and always will be, incredibly subjective based on our team needs. "We always see the potential in players so it's difficult to make the cuts.

"Some of the potential in the group is absolutely frightening."

The 91-strong performance squad meets for a first practice at Telford College on November 30.