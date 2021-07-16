Former England and Saracens star David Strettle visits young Harpenden rugby players

Published: 7:00 AM July 16, 2021

David Strettle with one of the excited children at Try Time Kids' Rugby in Harpenden. - Credit: TRY TIME KIDS RUGBY

A former England international was in Harpenden to pass on his rugby knowledge to a group of excited children.

David Strettle, who won 14 caps for England, came to Rothamsted Park after being invited by Try Time Kids’ Rugby.

Strettle, who also played for Saracens and Harlequins, retired in 2019 but was more than happy to impart his knowledge to the newest generation.

He said: "I was very impressed with what I saw at Try Time Kids’ Rugby. The kids have a great time running around having fun in the fresh air and enjoying sport.

"For young children it really is about learning to love being active and building confidence through sport, the shape of the ball is almost secondary.”

Try Time Kids’ Rugby launched in 2013 and has 13 clubs across London and Hertfordshire, for girls and boys aged between two and seven year old.

A spokeswoman said: "We are passionate about getting children running around outside whatever the weather, being active, having loads of fun and learning valuable, lifelong skills."

For more information visit www.trytimekidsrugby.com