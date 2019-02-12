Advanced search

Davey goes top of the class as double boosts St Albans’ promotion against Cambridge University

PUBLISHED: 12:02 28 February 2019

Matt Davey led by example as St Albans moved closer to promotion with a 2-0 win away to Cambridge University.

The skipper got both goals against one or their rivals for those four spots which will bring promotion to a new third tier of national hockey.

And the win means they are now third with a seven-point buffer to West Herts in fifth.

Head coach John Barrett said: “It was great team performance against a very well organised opposition”.

The students posed a threat throughout but Albans started well and after forcing an early short corner, Davey fired in his first wrong-footing the keeper.

The hosts did create a few opportunities of their own but couldn’t find a way past Iain Fraser.

And when Davey repeated the trick at the start of the second half it signified no way back for Cambridge.

Saints could have had a few more but they were more than happy to take the three points.

The first of their remaining games is at home to league leaders Wapping on Saturday.

