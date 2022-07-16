Dave Diedhiou looking forward to a busy season after swapping St Albans City for Hendon

Dave Diedhiou has taken on a player-coach role at Hendon after leaving St Albans City. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The chance to get a coaching role alongside a playing deal was the key to Dave Diedhiou rejoining Hendon from St Albans City - even if it was a wrench to leave Clarence Park.

The defender was at his old haunt to watch Saints take on Stevenage in a pre-season friendly but is looking forward to the next chapter on his footballing journey.

He said: "I’ve finally got the chance down at Hendon to expand my career in coaching.

"I was there for 10 years so it feels like home but I really enjoyed my time at St Albans.

"Both Ian and Lee Allinson are decent people and I would run through a brick wall for the pair of them.

"They have always treated me right and they’ve always wanted to help me. I really appreciate that and want to give something back by keep performing as both a player and a coach."

He will have a third thing to occupy his mind during the season, earning his badges, but he is also hugely focused on his playing career which still has some time to run.

He said: "I haven’t gone through any badges yet but I can use my experience to coach explain to the youngsters how to do certain things and how to defend in a game.

"But I will be doing them throughout this year to make it official.

"Playing is the main thing and that’s what I said to Lee when I met him but at the same time, when I’m not playing, I can take sessions and encourage the boys to give them the buzz they need.

"I’m 33 now but I’ve still got a few years left in the tank and I’m enjoying it so far. It has been good."

And he is looking forward to the challenge that the Southern League Premier Division South will bring.

He said: "It is a difficult league and there is a lot of travelling but technically, with the team we have this year, we should be able to do well.

"The boys are confident and fit and ready. There is a humble mentality and we are working hard.

"We just have to keep pushing and we’ll hopefully get the results we need."