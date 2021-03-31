Dan Welch excited about 'massive step' into Saturday football management

Published: 10:15 AM March 31, 2021

Dan Welch, back row, far left, with his AFC London Road side after winning the 2019 Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The return of grassroots football will see plenty of people suddenly plunged back into the hectic world of running clubs - and one will find it a massive change from what he is used to.

Dan Welch has been the successful manager of AFC London Road in the Herts Ad Sunday League but has now decided the time is right to cut his teeth in the world of Saturday football.

He will be the manager of Bedmond United who have been accepted into the Herts Senior County League from their home at the top of Toms Lane.

And Welch, the son of John Welch, knows fine well about what he is getting involved in.

"It’s time to go over to Saturdays," he said, "start my Saturday journey.

I’ve done alright with London Road in the last three years but I’ve decided to set up camp over at Bedmond and hopefully we can have a good go.

"It is a massive step. Sunday morning really does look after itself but Saturday is a different kettle of fish.

"We’ll have to do some proper training, a proper pre-season and there is a lot involved but I’ve got a good team with me.

"I’ve brought over a couple of old heads to help me like Ash Purser and Jamie Sharp, who is currently out of Blacksmiths.

"I’ve got some good players coming over too, some with good experience and some young.

"Hopefully we can get the right mix and we will be alright.

"Putting us all together should work."

Welch, who said he was "too small" to play senior football, has always had his eye on a management role having watching his dad lift numerous trophies.

And while this isn't the end of his life with London Road, he is happy to throw himself in at the deep end.

"I can’t wait," he said. "I do love the Sundays and I’ll never give it up but to get into the Saturday game and get my teeth into it, a whole team to my myself and al the new experiences, I’m just so excited to get going.

"I love doing all the admin, the managing, a bit of coaching but I’ve got people behind to do things like that so it will mostly be the managing.

"I’m a winner, I just love winning and I love managing the players to go out there and do it."

The HSCL returns with a cup competition this weekend, replacing their curtailed league fixtures but Bedmond will not be involved as the new gaffer felt it was too soon.

However, that winning streak has trained his eyes on silverware next year.

He said: "Winning the league definitely but we’re not actually sure yet which division we’ll be in.

"I’ve been involved in and around the Herts County League for 30 years of my life.

"I know the standard and it know it’s different but the standard is good steady players.

"It’s not as if I need to worry about getting a superstar in, we just need to be together, and with the players I have confirmed coming over, I’m sure we’ll do very well."