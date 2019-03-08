Advanced search

Bowls round-up: Cup action dominates for Batchwood, Townsend, St Albans and Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 11:49 24 July 2019

Batchwood Bowls Club's men enjoyed a good week in cup competitions with progression in both the Jones Cup and the Bob Vise Trophy.

They started by beating St Albans 39-23 in the Jones Cup before beating North Mymms in round two of the Bob Vise by a score of 74-68.

The men also won 65-61 in a three triples game at Barnet with Jim Kenealy, Roy Flack and Lionel Clarke the top rink.

The ladies were on the wrong end of a 24-20 score at Kings Langely despite a rink win for Liz Schlatter, Beryl Birch and Ann Crumpton and a mixed side also lost, this one 61-56 against Potton End.

Gordon Turner, Terry Flitton, Ann Price and Bob Aris were the top rink winning 19-8.

n Townsend were also flying high in the cup competitions with impressive victories.

The Jones Cup saw them win home and away for a 43-27 success overall with the home side of Mike Doherty, Les Perkins, Peter Thomson and Alan Charran taking the top rink accolade.

In the Bob Vise the 82-55 victory came on a trip to Clarence Park with three wins and a draw in the four disciplines.

Elsewhere Peter Thomson won through to the quarter-final of the District Singles by the same score against an opponent from Harperbury.

n Brenda Pitkin led the way in a busy week for St Albans with a 21-6 win over Potters Bar's Sue Powers in the District Champion of Champions competition.

She was closely followed by a narrow 38-36 victory for the men in the Herts County League against Potters Bar.

John Bartlett won 21-19 in the District singles but he couldn't continue that form with Stephen Wilson as they lost 21-14 to Hatfield in the pairs.

n Harpenden have their eyes on this Sunday's County Final Day at Bishop's Stortford with plenty of teams and individuals involved.

Tom Muir leads the way with four appearances, the men's and junior singles, the pairs and the triples, and Pat Hilson and Becky Maynard are in three finals each.

Sue Maynard and Sue Bard-Bodek are in two as is Nick Muir and Jennie Radford while Neil Sharp completes the line-up for Harpenden.

