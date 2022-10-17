Siblings claim double success at Hertfordshire squash tournament

It's not often a youngster can claim a county title - it is even rarer for a brother and sister to win them in the same year and the same age group.

Ten-year-old Phoebe Crudgington, and her nine-year-old brother Arthur, won the Hertfordshire U11 squash titles at Radlett Lawn Tennis & Squash Club.

Arthur is no stranger to county success having won the U9 crown last year but he made an instant impact at the higher group with an epic battle against Harpenden Squash Club's Charlie Symes in the final, winning by two points in the last game for a 10-12 11-6 11-9 result.

Phoebe's victory meanwhile came in a very close game with friend and team-mate Ellie Padayachy, winning 11-8 11-8.

The siblings, who both play for Nuffield St Albans and go to Abbey Primary School, said they were "lucky to have each other as training partners".

Radlett and Harpenden had a couple of winners themselves in other age groups, including Sam Sturmer in the U9 boys and Anoushka Arun in the U9 girls.