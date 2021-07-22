News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Redbourn hit the top spot as St Albans lose ground in promotion race

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:15 AM July 22, 2021   
Callum Moyle of Redbourn Cricket Club

Callum Moyle grabbed four wickets for Redbourn as they went top of Herts Cricket League Division Two A.

Redbourn have gone top of Herts Cricket League Division Two A after a three-wicket win over Berkhamsted.

Callum Moyle took 4-38 as the visitors were bowled out for 217 but it was a sensational and unbeaten 124 from Charlie Mack, crafted from just 96 balls and containing 16 fours and three sixes, that provided the backbone of the victory. 

St Albans meanwhile lost ground in the promotion race below them with a three-wicket defeat at home to Watford Town.

They made 124 batting first, Harry Jerome top scoring with 31, but although they claimed seven wickets for the loss of 88 runs, Billy May taking 5-39, the final visiting partnership made 

It leaves Saints 23 points adrift of second-placed Abbots Langley in third.

The seconds meanwhile have gone top of Division Five A after a 63-run win over Bentley Heath.

George Sims took 4-8 while there were two wickets for each of Daniel Rosson, Jacob Winfield and Adam Murphy as Saints successfully defended their total of 203.

Adam Hounslow's 45 was the top score in their innings, just ahead of Winfield (43) and Matt Howeson (36).

