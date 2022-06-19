Rain wreaks havoc for first time this season in Herts Cricket League

Kabir Toor reached his half-century for Radlett against Harpenden before the rains came. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Rain reared its head for the first real time this season and it caused plenty of interruptions across the Herts Cricket League.

Radlett's Premier Division game with Harpenden at Cobden Hill was one of those and ended up in a draw.

Harps had made 260-7 before a bang on the head for Jake Pankhurst with minutes to go forced him to retire on 62 and brought an end to the innings.

Scott Galloway top-scored with 72 while Randeep Sanghera took 3-43.

The various breaks left Radlett with a revised 49 overs to get their target and they were only slightly behind the run rate with Kabir Toor 52 not out and Nathan Smith on 58* when rain brought a final end with 17 overs remaining.

Alex Gosling had taken 2-35 for Harpenden.

Shenley Village are two points off Championship leaders Old Owens after a two-wicket win over Hitchin.

The visitors made 163, Kris Nissen and Mohammed Shafiq taking three wickets each, and with Charles Thurston making 53 and George Stear 32 not out, Shenley got home in 42 overs.

St Albans and Redbourn both picked up important wins in Division One to keep them at the top end of the division.

Saints beat Langleybury by six wickets away from home with a fine 69 not out from Joe Regan easing them to the comfortable success.

Redbourn too had little concern in their seven-wicket success at Old Albanian.

They had bowled the hosts out for 171 with Callum Moyle taking 5-24 and then 84 not out for skipper Will Hales, made from 90 balls and containing 11 fours and a six, saw them home with plenty of time to spare.

London Colney are now second in Division Three B after beating Welwyn Garden City by eight wickets.

Dropped catches didn't help them and Welwyn were able to get to 241-6, Simon Fretter with their best bowling figures of 2-53.

Skipper Scott Hadley promoted himself to opener and it proved a fine decision as he ended on a brilliant 108.

He had shared a second-wicket stand of 186 in just 26 overs with Andy Cole, who ended on 62 not out.

The rain stopped them on 210-3 in the 31st over but they won on the higher run rate.

Sandridge beat Bayford & Hertford in the same division, Muhammed Ali scoring 87 in the three-wicket win