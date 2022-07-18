Radlett hot on Potters Bar's heels after dramatic late win

Radlett kept their Herts Cricket League Premier Division title hopes alive with a dramatic victory against Totteridge Millhillians.

Having set the visitors 228 to win at their Cobden Hill home, Radlett found themselves staring at a potential defeat with Totteridge needing six to win from the final over and two wickets in hand.

The first ball though saw Randeep Sanghera dismiss Joe Wray for 11 and the next three deliveries brought two singles and a dot.

It meant four was required from the final two balls and the game was over on the penultimate delivery with Saxena run out pushing for a second and Totteridge two runs short.

Sanghera finished with 4-49 while there was two wickets each for Noah Cornwall and Harvey Booth.

Earlier Nathan Smith had hit 81 in 83 balls while Rahil Thapar hit 41.

The result leaves Radlett second in the table, 27 points behind leaders Potters Bar.

Harpenden meanwhile are sixth after a draw at home to Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn batted first at the home side's request and made 258-9 in their 60 overs. Chad Barrett, Nick Lamb, Ashley Sivarajah and Harry Seagrave each took two wickets.

They too were in with a shout of victory late on but time eventually caught up with them when they had reached 240-8.

James Latham's departure with Harps on 219 was the eighth wicket to fall and with a little more than three overs to go, it put the brakes on their push.

The opener had scored a fabulous 119 before being run out.

Redbourn picked up a big win in Division One, beating Sawbridgeworth by 108 runs but their hopes of a return to Lords in the National Village Cup ended with a five wicket loss at Foxton Granta.

Ed Hales scored 48 and Conor Yorath 40 as the visitors got to 186 but despite 3-38 from Alex Salter, Foxton got home with 11 balls to spare.

Saturday's win at the Common had seen the team rack up 314-9 in 50 overs with Ed Hales and brother William the show.

The pair put on 158 for the first wicket before Ed was out for 96 but William went on to make 136.

In reply Josh Arnold took 4-62 with Adam Pritchard taking 3-46 as the visitors were all out in 43 overs.