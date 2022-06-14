Same winning margin but different sides of the coin for Radlett and Harpenden

Randeep Sanghera took three wickets as Radlett beat West Herts in the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Seven wickets proved a good score for Radlett but not Harpenden as the Herts Cricket League played their first timed games of the season.

The Cobden Hill side stay top of the Premier Division after beating West Herts at home.

The visitors batted first and made 174, thanks mainly to a ninth-wicket partnership of 66 between Bill Gage (58) and Avinash Mane (32).

Randeep Sanghera took 3-21 in eight overs for Radlett who eased to victory inside 35 overs.

Josh De Caires top-scored with 58, hitting 10 fours from the 49 balls faced, but there was also 55 not out for Nathan Smith who collected nine boundaries in total, two of them clearing the rope without bouncing.

Harpenden though were beaten by the same margin at Hoddesdon.

They made 226-8 in 60 overs, Nick Lamb hitting 46 and Jake Pankhurst 45 with knocks of 36 not out from Ashley Sivarajah and 33 for Scott Galloway also doing their bit.

It left the hosts with 56 overs to reach the target and they did it with more than six overs to spare.

James Curtis (111) and Ross Clarke (87) led the way with a second-wicket partnership of 180.

London Colney enjoyed a 92-run victory over Parkfield & Headstone in Division Three B to stay third but there was still a feeling that they left a lot out on the field.

They finished on 206 in 46 overs but Carl Frame's 60 and 49 from Tim Fretter made up most of it and there was disappointment not to reach somewhere towards 240.

Colney's bowlers ensured it was a chase which never looked like succeeding.

They restricted Parkfield to just 114, the final wicket falling in the 24th over, with Adam Frame's 4-27 the pick of the bowlers.

Redbourn slipped off the top of the Division One table and down to third after an eight-wicket loss at home to Letchworth.

A 50 partnership for the opening wicket was the highlight for them, William Hales making 32 and Stuart Baker 29 although there was a good 34 from Toby Patrick.

However, they were all out for 143 and the visitors cruised to success in the 34th over.

St Albans are above them now and into second after beating neighbours Old Albanian by seven wickets.

Mozammal Hayat top-scored for OAs with 56 but the Regan boys, Jamie and Joe, put Saints into the ascendancy early with 110 for the first wicket.

Jamie finished on 54 with Joe getting to 62.