Radlett storm to opening day success but Harpenden denied win by Potters Bar

Radlett started their tilt at Harpenden's Herts Cricket League Premier Division title in dominant form with a comprehensive win over Welwyn Garden City.

Having prevented the visitors to Cobden Hill from getting into their stride with the bat, Radlett showed how it was done as Fraser Crawford and Dominic Chatfield raced to the total inside 27 overs to record a 10-wicket win.

Crawford just edged his opening partner to the top score, managing 78 in 79 balls, but Chatfield wasn't too far behind having got to 64 in 80.

Welwyn had only managed 155 in their innings, new signing and former England deaf skipper Umesh Valjee getting 40, thanks to some solid bowling throughout the attack.

Kabir Toor picked up 3-28 while Harvey Booth managed 3-42. Anthony Hill, Randeep Sanghera and Noah Cornwell all chipped in with one wicket each.

Harpenden, who finished top of the league standings after the 18 regular games last season, did not have as much joy as they fell to a 49-run loss at home to Potters Bar.

They had won the toss and put the visitors to the Common in to bat, and with Reece Hussain in sparkling form and finishing on 93, Bar reached 276-6 in their 50 overs.

James Scott picked up 64, teaming up with Hussain to put 144 on for the fifth wicket in what proved to be a crucial partnership.

Alex Gosling and Ashley Sivarajah were the pick of the Harpenden bowlers with two wickets each.

The reply seemed to be moving along solidly with Bill Meacock leading the way.

The problem was that other than Scott Galloway (43) and Gus Laws-Mather (33), he struggled to keep a partner long enough.

He would eventually fall for 92 in 146 balls as the seventh man down, with Harps on 207 at the time.

And the end came 20 runs later as the hosts finished on 227.

Bar skipper Luke Chapman led his side home with 3-46 although there were two wickets each for Scott and Thilan Walallawita.

Both Harpenden and Welwyn Garden City will look to put their opening day disappointments behind them when they meet at Digswell Park on Saturday while Radlett go to Totteridge Millhillians, another side who won by 10 wickets, although they needed just 15 balls to beat Hoddesdon.