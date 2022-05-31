Radlett stretch advantage at the top of the Herts League Premier Division

Kabir Toor took four wickets for Radlett in the win at Hertford. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Radlett remain top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division after a comfortable seven-wicket success against Hertford.

They lost the toss and were sent to the field first but put their rock-bottom hosts under the cosh straight away, Nathan Smith picking up the first wicket on the fourth ball.

The top order would at least make a stab at posting a big score, Hugh Cavener top-scoring with 52, but Kabir Toor and Smith would make sure that wasn't the case as they cleaned up late on, the last five wickets falling in the last three overs for just nine runs.

Toor finished on 4-34 while Smith claimed 3-40.

The target of 170 proved no problem either as Dominic Chatfield carried his bat for 56 not out, helped by Smith (49*) and David Burnell (37).

It got them home with 11 overs remaining and leaves them as one of the two sides to have taken three wins from the opening four games, Totteridge Millhillians the other.

Scott Galloway was in good form with the bat for Harpenden. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden are one of the seven sides on two wins, after a 15-run success away to North Mymms.

Electing to bat first, Harps made 189 before being bowled out at Home Farm.

A partnership of 110 from Scott Galloway and Harry Seagrave underpinned the innings, Galloway finishing on 60 while Seagrave got to 62, his effort coming from 52 balls and containing six fours and three sixes.

A superb start from Harps had Mymms reeling on 23-3 but they too found a fourth-wicket stand hugely beneficial, Nesan Jeyaratnam making 62 and Andy Lewis 45 as the pair put on 109.

Seagrave though was the star once again as he took 5-34, two wickets in the penultimate over proving crucial.

It left the home side needing 16 from the last over but with just one wicket in hand and the second ball of Ashley Sivarajah's over ended those hopes once and for all.

Josh Sambrook (left) and Dan Bradley put on an unbeaten 309 for Harpenden thirds at Stevenage. - Credit: PETER BRADLEY

There was an even-more incredible partnership as Harpenden's third team won by 231 runs at Stevenage in Division Four B

Dan Bradley (158*) and Josh Sambrook (140*) scored 309 of their team's 319-2 before bowling the hosts out for 88.

Nikhil Kadoli took 4-12 while Sam Calladine managed 3-24.