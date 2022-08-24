Radlett stay on table-topping target after victory at Harpenden

Kabir Toor was in great form as Radlett beat Harpenden. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Radlett kept their hopes of topping the Herts Cricket League Premier Division at the end of the regular season alive with victory over Harpenden.

The Cobden Hill-based club won by 43 runs on Harpenden Common to stay two points behind leaders Potters Bar, with the final day showdown between the two set to decide it all.

Harpenden meanwhile remain third with one more win still needed to confirm their play-off place.

They won the toss in this one and put Radlett into bat, with the visitors going on to score 253-9 in their 50 overs.

The home side were going along nicely, holding them to 56-3 at one point, but that was when Kabir Toor started motoring.

He went on to score 92 from 99 balls, with a fourth-wicket partnership of 123 with David Burnell (58).

Alex Gosling took 3-35 for Harpenden while there were two wickets for Harry Seagrave and their reply started just as well as their bowling.

They got to 114-1 with James Latham going to 53 and Danyaal Khalid (35) and Scott Galloway (24) also contributing.

Bill Meacock also hit 35 but his departure with the score on 200 signalled the end, the last three wickets falling for just 10 more runs.

Radlett go to Bishop's Stortford next while Harpenden are at West Herts.

The battle for the Division One title and promotion took another twist.

St Albans' shock four-wicket defeat to relegation-threatened Langleybury dropped them to third, six points behind new leaders Redbourn who beat Old Albanians by 180 runs.

Leverstock Green are second in the three-way dance, sitting directly midway between the others.

Saints batted first at Clarence Park but made just 157, Chris Mude top scoring with 55.

And the chase was done in the 45th over, Jamie Regan and Max Capaldi collecting two wickets each.

Redbourn had a slow start against OAs but got into their stride in the middle order, Charlie Mack hitting 67, before a late flourish from Alex Salter (39*) and Henry Piggott (22) took them to 282-8.

The reply was kept on a tight leash though with Conor Yorath's late blitz accounting for most of the tail and netting him 4-16.

St Albans go to Harpenden seconds next with Redbourn at Langleybury.