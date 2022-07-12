Batting masterclass not enough as Radlett left frustrated with draw

Dominic Chatfield hit an incredible 173 not out batting for Radlett against Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Radlett saw the gap up to Herts Cricket League Premier Division leaders Potters Bar grow after a hugely frustrating draw with Welwyn Garden City.

They are now 27 points adrift with Bar's leading also growing thanks to their 54-run success at home to Harpenden.

The frustrations for Radlett though were exacerbated after Dominic Chatfield and Kabir Toor put on a batting masterclass, one that had put Welwyn's hopes of victory completely out of the equation.

Radlett had started with Chatfield and Chris Arul but after they had put on 35, the latter pulled his hamstring going for a quick single and from there it became the Chatfield and Toor show.

The pair batted beautifully and confidently throughout. The 100 partnership came off 121 balls and the 200 was up in another 105 deliveries.

They even managed to go beyond the 300 mark, the last century needing just 48 balls, before it all ended on 303 thanks to a superb diving catch by Simon Bridgewater to dismiss Toor off the bowling of Mo Rizvi.

Kabir Toor was part of a batting masterclass put on by Radlett. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

He had made 157 by that point though, a knock made in just 132 deliveries and containing 12 fours and nine maximums.

Chatfield would remain unbeaten, his innings coming at an end on 173 in 172 balls with 17 fours and five sixes.

Radlett declared on a mammoth 357-2 in 56 overs and had the home side in trouble at 62-3 but Owais Shah and skipper Dan Blacktopp not only steadied the ship but instilled some much needed belief with a partnership of 82 before Shah went for 56 in 87 deliveries.

That was in the 44th over and although Alex Chalker and Dan Roomans would depart, Blacktopp and Kapil Dave saw out the last nine over to see them to 187-7 and a draw.

The skipper ended with an unbeaten 63, crafted from 121 balls with the result leaving Welwyn seventh, 14 points off the play-offs.

Potters Bar had some impressive batting too with Reece Hussain's top score of 77 only just edging the 75 not out from Charlie Scott and the 74 for Joshua Matthews.

It got them to 293-6 in 60 overs but they had to work hard to clinch the win, Harpenden lasting 58 overs, and with 10 minutes left to play, before coughing up their final wicket.

Alex Gosling managed 3-38 while Chad Barrett was top batsman with 63.