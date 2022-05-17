National Village Cup wins for both Redbourn and Wheathampstead

Ed Hales thumped 114 as Redbourn started their National Village Cup campaign with a win. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Redbourn and Wheathampstead have made solid starts to their National Village Cup campaigns.

Redbourn, the beaten finalists in 2020, stormed to a 234-run win over Langleybury in round two of the Beds & Herts qualifying stage.

That was partly thanks to 114 in just 53 balls from Ed Hales, smashing 11 fours and nine sixes along the way, 90 from George Cutler in 68 deliveries and 55 for Adam Pritchard.

The latter then took 3-16 with the ball in hand.

Wheathampstead meanwhile ended the hopes of three-time champions Reed in a narrow two-run success.

Sam Ledger was the star performer with the bat, scoring 53 in 73 balls while skipper Zeeshan Sialvi (38), Ross Martin (25) and Chris Martin (24) all made healthy contributions n their 185-9.

Sialvi also finished off the vital run-out on the penultimate delivery although it was 5-33 from Jack Caine that caused the main damage.





Redbourn now host Sawbridgeworth on Sunday with Wheathampstead away to Sharnbrook & Bromham.

In the Herts League London Colney lost to Reed seconds in Division Three B by 22 runs.

They had bowled the hosts out for just 140, Liam Frame taking 4-19 in his 10 overs, however, decisions didn't go their way in the reply and they were all out in the 40th over.

The seconds picked up a massive 246-run win though against Knebworth Park in Division Nine B.

Batting first they thumped the ball to all parts of the ground, making 298-4 with Sandeep Bharj leading the way on 109 not out but ably assisted by 50* from Thirandu Perrera and 40 for Craig Parker.





The bowling was equally impressive and Dan Pedder starred with 6-23 in seven overs, including a triple-wicket maiden.

Robbie Dodkin managed 3-14 with the other wicket falling to Matthew Fretter as Knebworth finished all out on 52.

In the Premier Division Harpenden scored a seven-wicket win away to Welwyn Garden City, Ashley Sivarajah taking 4-16 and James Latham (58) and Usman Farooq (44*) starring with the bat, while Radlett beat Totteridge Millhillians by eight wickets.

Nathan Smith got 4-23 and Randeep Sanghera 3-23 while Kabir Toor hit 75 not out from 53 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes.