Radlett and Harpenden enjoy good wins in Herts Cricket League Premier Division

Josh De Caires and Kabir Toor put on an unbeaten 222 in Radlett's win over North Mymms. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Radlett and Potters Bar continue to stretch their advantage at the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division while Harpenden are now leading the congested chasing pack.

Leaders Potters Bar beat West Herts by 23 runs while Radlett stormed to a nine-wicket win at North Mymms to remain 27 points behind.

Mymms had scored a decent 288-8 in their 60 overs, Chanaka Ruwansiri scoring 101 while Josh De Caires led the Radlett bowling with 4-96, closely followed by Anthony Hill with 3-63.

But it was the batting of De Caires that stole the show.

He hit an unbeaten 159 in 131 balls with 26 of them going for four.

And after Radlett had lost Dominic Chatfield for 17, De Caires was joined by Kabir Toor to make 222 for the second wicket, Toor finishing on 104 in 97 balls, six of them fours and seven of them hit for a maximum.

Harpenden are now third after a 38-run victory over Totteridge Millhillians, although they are only 21 points ahead of third bottom Hertford.

Chad Barrett was their top scorer with 109 not out and 3-50 from Ashley Sivarajah took them to victory in the 51st over of the reply.

St Albans returned to the top of Division One with a 53-run success over Ampthill Town at Clarence Park.

Almost all the batsmen scored runs, Oliver Coulman hitting 61 and Jamie Regan on 55, and they bowled the visitors out in the penultimate over, Alex Capaldi getting 4-16.

Redbourn are back up to third, and just two points behind Leverstock Green, after a comprehensive and quick win over St Margaretsbury.

The visitors to Redbourn Common were all out for just 82 inside 28 overs, Alex Salter bagging a fine 5-19 in six overs, before Ed Hales (55) and Will Hales (22) grabbed the required runs in just 7.2 overs.

London Colney are third in Division Three B after a 106-run win at Sandridge.

Rick Zeiderman was the top Colney batsman as they made 227-7, Syed Shah doing his best with 5-46 for Sandridge.

And the reply ended in the 42nd over with the home side all out for 121.

Adam Temple carried his bat for an unbeaten 38 but Simon Fretter was in inspired form for Colney, returning with bowling figures of 6-30.