Harpenden return to play-off places with six-wicket win at Potters Bar
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Most cricket failed to beat a heavy deluge of rain but some did - with Harpenden taking full advantage with victory moving them back into the play-off places at the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division.
The six-wicket win away to reigning champions Potters Bar was rain-affected but it meant Harps are now ahead of their hosts with four games to go.
They won the toss and elected to field first, keeping a tight rein on the home side as they declared on a attainable 129-7 from 40 overs.
And that Bar got into three figures was purely down to 60-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Miguel Marchado (36) and Blaine Bannister (26).
Ashley Sivarajah was again the star with the ball for Harps, taking 4-30 in 12 overs but there was ample support around him, Tom Atkinson grabbing two wickets and Arthur Garrett one.
Harpenden's target of 130 was revised so that they would only face 39 overs maximum.
In the end though they only needed one ball of the 36th over to get across the line.
Most Read
- 1 Menus announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans
- 2 Gloriana at Gorhambury: Queen Elizabeth I's links to St Albans
- 3 Driver dies in London Colney crash
- 4 Havin a fantastic lunch at new Turkish restaurant
- 5 Man 'tasered' outside Alban Arena after brawl, claim eyewitnesses
- 6 Slam Dunk Festival 2021 headliners Sum 41 drop out as Hatfield line-up changes again
- 7 Man to loop Harpenden Common in mobility scooter to support town trust
- 8 City comes alive with summer art displays
- 9 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 10 7 of the best brunches in St Albans and Harpenden
James Latham took top honours for the visitors, thumping 88 in 108 deliveries with nine fours and a six among them.
He was the fourth man out but by that time Harpenden were just three runs from success.
And they came from a boundary just two balls later, Zaid Kareshi finishing unbeaten on 25.
Harpenden are now fourth, four points ahead of Potters Bar and 35 behind leaders Radlett, who remained top despite their game with Welwyn Garden City being one of the many to be washed out without a ball being bowled.
There was some cricket played at Cobden Hill 24 hours earlier though as Middlesex fell to a 21-run loss against Kent Spitfires in the Royal London Cup with Radlett's own Josh De Caires the top scorer on 43
He said: "It was a tough but me and Jim [Harris] fought pretty hard to try and drag it back and couldn’t quite get there in the end.
“We were pretty happy at the halfway stage, I think. Obviously Radlett’s really fast-scoring and we felt we restricted them pretty well.
“I love playing at Radlett. I know the ground well and a few of my mates were in the crowd so it’s always nice when I get the chance to walk out here.”