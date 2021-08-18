Harpenden take full advantage of more twists and turns in Herts Cricket League

Published: 12:02 PM August 18, 2021

Ashley Sivarajah got among the wickets for Harpenden in their win over Totteridge Millhillians. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The unpredictable Premier Division season in the Herts Cricket League took yet another twist to really spice up the chase for the top four and the all-important play-off places.

Just 24 points separates Harpenden in second from North Mymms in seventh, with leaders Radlett only a further 18 points ahead of the chasing pack.

Saturday's results saw four of the top five from the previous week lose.

Harpenden were the only exception thanks to a 73-run at home to Totteridge Millhillians, third at start of play.

They batted first on winning the toss and made 234 before being bowled out in the penultimate over.

Skipper James Latham continued his own personal run of form with a splendid 91 before he was caught and bowled by Iresh Saxena.

He had help at the top end of the order, putting on 96 with Danyaal Khalid (43) for the second wicket, and Andrew Neal (46*).

Neal's problem wasn't getting runs but finding someone to stick around with him as the final seven wickets came with only 56 runs.

The bowlers made sure of the victory though as they continually kept on top of the visiting batsmen, dismissing them all for 161 in a little more than 43 overs.

Opener Ben Howgego was the only one to make inroads for Totteridge with 55 but Arthur Garrett took 3-35 and there was two wickets each for Jack Doyle (2-23), Ashley Sivarajah (2-23) and Zaid Kureshi (2-34).

Radlett could have all but clinched the top spot with victory but ended up losing by 35 runs at home to second-bottom Hertford.

The hosts had bowled their opponents out for 175, a decent recovery considering Hertford had got to 140-3 at one stage.

Noah Cornwell led the way for Radlett with 4-22 and there were two wickets each for Dominic Chatfield and Jaahid Ali.

However, when Ali's dogged near two-hour stand ended on 44, made after facing 95 balls, Radlett were 118-7 and even a late flourish from Anthony Hill couldn't prevent them being all out for 140.

Elsewhere Redbourn's hopes of the Division Two A title were hit by a shock four-wicket loss to bottom club Knebworth Park.

They remain top but are now just 19 points clear of Abbotts Langley with St Albans 42 points further back in third.