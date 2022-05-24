Silver medals only for Radlett and Harpenden as pair suffer defeats

Dominic Chatfield took three wickets in Radlett's defeat to North Mymms. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden and Radlett came unstuck on week three of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division season - both falling to defeats.

For Radlett it was the first reverse of the year and it came in heart-breaking circumstances at home to North Mymms.

Having won the toss and opted to field, they bowled the visitors out for 179, Noah Cornwell and Dominic Chatfield both claiming three wickets each.

And they looked in control when they got to 143-3 with 19 overs still to go.

But then Hamza Qayyum got into his stride and in nine overs he took his tally from one wicket to five, reducing Radlett to 168-8.

The hosts were still seemingly in command when they got to one run required and two wickets still in hand but then Anthony Hill was caught and two balls later, the same fate befell Cornwell to leave them still one run short.

Harpenden' loss came by 76 runs at home to Totteridge Millhillians.

They too won the toss and elected to field but despite two wickets each for Nick Lamb, Usman Farooq and Ashley Sivarajah, the visitors made 228.

The reply did not start well, three wickets falling with just 16 runs scored, and although opener James Latham went on to score 79, his departure as the ninth man down signalled the end.

Redbourn had a great weekend though.

They started by maintaining their unbeaten record in Division One on Saturday, beating St Margaretsbury by seven wickets, with their place in the regional final of the National Village Cup confirmed 24 hours later by the conceding of Sawbridgeworth.

Ben Roe had taken 4-15 in the league as Redbourn bowled the hosts out for 81 in 28.1 overs.

St Albans claimed a first win in the same division with a 34-run defeat of Ampthill Town.

Tom O'Toole was the star with the bat, reaching 100 not out after hitting 10 fours and three sixes from the 126 balls faced.

He did have some assistance from Max Capaldi who claimed 64, the pair putting on 134 for the fourth wicket, and it was Dan Baylis who led a superb bowling effort.

He took 4-43 while there was two wickets each for Capaldi and Jamie Regan as Saints held the home side to 222-9 in their 50 overs.

London Colney claimed the win against Sandridge in Division Three B.

Andy Cole scored 74 and Scott Hadley 48 before Uzman Zaman took 4-44 to finish off the 42-run success.

Sandridge's top performer was Adam Temple who managed 62.