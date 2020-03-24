Advanced search

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

PUBLISHED: 08:31 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:31 24 March 2020

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

England Golf has annouced that clubs, courses and facilities must close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following on from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on Monday March 23, golf’s governing body said the sport must shut its doors without delay.

A statement said: “It is England Golf’s position that this deeply regrettable, but highly necessary and responsible course of action must be implemented with immediaete effect and be maintained until further notice.

“The government has identified an urgent need to introduce new restrictions on public life and on non-essential businesses opening their doors.

“This has been done to limit the spread of the coronavirus and relieve the growing pressure on our National Health Service.

“Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer compatible with the updated policy of government which is designed to save lives in a time of national emergency.

2The health and wellbeing of the nation is the only consideration that matters at this moment in our history.

“These are incredibly testing times for the country. The golf industry cannot be shielded from the economic and social ramifications caused by this temporary shutdown of normal life.

“We would like to assure the golfing community that England Golf staff will continue to work remotely with all affiliated golfers, clubs and counties to try and minimise the damage caused by this suspension of regular golf club life.

“We will continue to signpost clubs and counties to the latest government advice and schemes designed to help the economy cope with the disruption caused by coronavirus.”

