Convincing score if slightly disappointing performance sees Harpenden beat Saffron Walden

Mark Hoefield was on the scoresheet for Harpenden against Saffron Walden. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden picked up a fairly convincing 5-1 win at home to Saffron Walden in East League Division Two South.

The visitors to Woollams were sitting second from bottom of the table when they arrived and they left stuck in the same position.

But although Harpenden ran in five goals, it wasn't a performance that had the coaching staff purring with delight.

They led 1-0 at half-time courtesy of a Russell Timms goal but without totally exerting their dominancehad been all but absolute.

It was only as the match progressed that the lead grew into anything resembling the pattern of the game.

Callum West, Todd Baines, Mark Hoefield and Danny Burgess all scored in the second period to keep the side planted in fifth position, level on points with Hertford and three behind the leading trio of Brentwood, Blueharts and Chelmsford.

A trip to bottom of the table Wapping 5ths awaits on Saturday.