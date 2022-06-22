News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Schools sports day celebrates Commonwealth Games and welcomes Paralympian to Oaklands

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:03 AM June 22, 2022
Emma Wiggs with Harry Klinger from Bowmansgreen School (and Perry the Bull, the Birmingham 2022 mascot).

Emma Wiggs with Harry Klinger from Bowmansgreen School (and Perry the Bull, the Birmingham 2022 mascot). - Credit: DAN KLINGER

A double gold Olympian was guest of honour as Oaklands College hosted the School Commonwealth Games Day.

Emma Wiggs was Olympic champion in paracanoe at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 on day which gave Year 4 pupils from 20 schools across St Albans & District, who in many cases had not previously had the opportunity to represent their school.

The day had activities ranging from cycling, fencing, tag rugby and football to athletics, fitness, basketball, netball, round net and dance.

Tanya Angus and Dan Klinger the School Games Organisers for the District, who are based at Oaklands College and Roundwood Park School respectively said: "It was a fantastic day and great to see all of the smiling faces.

"After the last few years with COVID it hasn't been possible to run an event like this and we are delighted to celebrate the Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham and continue to raise the profile and importance of physical activity and school sport."

Wiggs added: "It was great to see all of the children enjoying a range of fun activities which will hopefully inspire them in the future.

"I was also able to share with the children that I have been selected to participate in the Queen's Baton Relay for the games which I am very much looking forward to."

